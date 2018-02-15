Assistant Controller
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367181
About Assistant Controller
Frontier Computer Corporation is seeking an Assistant Controller
Frontier Computer Corp., northern Michigan’s largest computer hardware reseller and distributor, is looking for a full-time Assistant Controller for our growing business.
The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, hands-on environment, demonstrate excellent communication skills and have practical accounting experience.
A minimum of an Associate’s degree in Accounting is required as well as proficiency in Microsoft products.
Primary Responsibilities include:
- Assist in preparation of financial statement and accompanying reports
- Enter employee data, preparing journal entries and reconciling reports for payroll
- Calculate and enter general journals
- Prepare bank reconciliations
- Reconcile Balance Sheet accounts
- Assist in monthly closings
- Monitor internal banking activities including collections, payments, investments and credit line
- Coordinate special projects as assigned with prompt and concise feedback.
- Emulate other officers’ or managers’ positive attitudes with staff that contribute to positive employee morale
- Improve inter and intra department communications and develop positive relationships
Other Responsibilities:
- Enter new customers/vendors, request W9’s for new Vendors, maintain the 1099 log
- Process freight allocation reports, reconciling to freight invoices
- Manage prepaid inventory contra account processing
- Enter/code AP invoices
- Prepare weekly AP schedule and process payments
- Manage company Visa and AMEX processing
- Prepare month end reports needed for Controller
- Reconcile Balance Sheet Accounts
- Calculate and enter adjustments and coinciding general journals entries
- Process RMA/RTV
Starting salary is $45,000 per year
Benefits include:
- Vacation, holiday and personal days
- Health, vision and dental insurance
- Flex Spending plan
- 401k plan
- ESOP plan.
Job at a Glance
About Frontier Computer Corporation
More jobs at Frontier Computer Corporation