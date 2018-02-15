Frontier Computer Corporation is seeking an Assistant Controller

Frontier Computer Corp., northern Michigan’s largest computer hardware reseller and distributor, is looking for a full-time Assistant Controller for our growing business.

The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, hands-on environment, demonstrate excellent communication skills and have practical accounting experience.

A minimum of an Associate’s degree in Accounting is required as well as proficiency in Microsoft products.

Primary Responsibilities include:

Assist in preparation of financial statement and accompanying reports

Enter employee data, preparing journal entries and reconciling reports for payroll

Calculate and enter general journals

Prepare bank reconciliations

Reconcile Balance Sheet accounts

Assist in monthly closings

Monitor internal banking activities including collections, payments, investments and credit line

Coordinate special projects as assigned with prompt and concise feedback.

Emulate other officers’ or managers’ positive attitudes with staff that contribute to positive employee morale

Improve inter and intra department communications and develop positive relationships

Other Responsibilities:

Enter new customers/vendors, request W9’s for new Vendors, maintain the 1099 log

Process freight allocation reports, reconciling to freight invoices

Manage prepaid inventory contra account processing

Enter/code AP invoices

Prepare weekly AP schedule and process payments

Manage company Visa and AMEX processing

Prepare month end reports needed for Controller

Calculate and enter adjustments and coinciding general journals entries

Process RMA/RTV

Starting salary is $45,000 per year

Benefits include: