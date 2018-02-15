MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Assistant Controller

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 15, 2018

Frontier Computer Corporation is seeking an Assistant Controller

 

Frontier Computer Corp., northern Michigan’s largest computer hardware reseller and distributor, is looking for a full-time Assistant Controller for our growing business. 

 

The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, hands-on environment, demonstrate excellent communication skills and have practical accounting experience. 

A minimum of an Associate’s degree in Accounting is required as well as proficiency in Microsoft products.

 

Primary Responsibilities include:

 

  • Assist in preparation of financial statement and accompanying reports
  • Enter employee data, preparing journal entries and reconciling reports for payroll
  • Calculate and enter general journals
  • Prepare bank reconciliations
  • Reconcile Balance Sheet accounts
  • Assist in monthly closings
  • Monitor internal banking activities including collections, payments, investments and credit line 
  • Coordinate special projects as assigned with prompt and concise feedback.
  • Emulate other officers’ or managers’ positive attitudes with staff that contribute to positive employee morale
  • Improve inter and intra department communications and develop positive relationships

 

Other Responsibilities:

 

  • Enter new customers/vendors, request W9’s for new Vendors, maintain the 1099 log
  • Process freight allocation reports, reconciling to freight invoices
  • Manage prepaid inventory contra account processing
  • Enter/code AP invoices
  • Prepare weekly AP schedule and process payments
  • Manage company Visa and AMEX processing
  • Prepare month end reports needed for Controller
  • Reconcile Balance Sheet Accounts
  • Calculate and enter adjustments and coinciding general journals entries
  • Process RMA/RTV

Starting salary is $45,000 per year

Benefits include:

  • Vacation, holiday and personal days
  • Health, vision and dental insurance
  • Flex Spending plan
  • 401k plan
  • ESOP plan. 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8503976

