Assembly Tech part time
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
About Assembly Tech part time
Requisition Number
ME23999
Job Title
Assembly Tech ~ part time
Area of Interest
Merchandising
Location
Cadillac, Michigan
Salary / Pay Rate
$12 per hour
Job Description & Requirements
WE ARE HIRING
RETAIL ASSEMBLY and Merchandising Jobs Are Available Immediately!!!!
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR FUN, FLEXIBLE, CONSISTENT PART TIME WORK?
Karpata Instore Service, LLC a division of TNG, is a leading merchandising company in the USA, servicing over 70,000 retail locations throughout the country. We currently have an opening for Part-Time Retail Assemblers for grills/fire pit or furniture and Merchandisers for resets/projects in Meijer Stores. We have routes available in the following area:
Cadillac, MI 49601/Big Rapids (ME23999)
WHAT WILL I BE DOING?
Assembly in Meijer Stores
* Assembling grills, fire pits, furniture, wheel barrows
* demonstrating knowledge of our clients’ products
* developing strong relationships with store personnel and providing exceptional customer service
* accurately reporting time worked and completing surveys
* communicating with management staff
WHAT DOES THE POSITION OFFER?
* Enjoy a consistent set work schedule (hours offered are based on the concentration of stores in the geographic area and can be up to 29 hours per week)
* Paid training
* Competitive hourly rate
* You work independently
* National company with advancement opportunities
* Position works well with other part time jobs
A FEW THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
* Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
* Candidates must have reliable transportation necessary for local travel and proof of insurance
* This is a physical job and requires candidates to lift up to 50 lbs. and perform tasks that involve stooping, walking, bending, searching for items and standing for long periods of time.
* In order to perform the job you must have access to a computer, internet, and email for regular communication with your supervisor.
* Candidates must have access to smart phone with the ability to take and upload pictures to a company website as well as downloading an app for reporting purposes.
* Ideal candidate should be responsible, provide great customer service, and be able to work well with minimal supervision.
* TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on new hire candidates.
To Apply:
Apply to requisition number: (ME23999)
Cadillac, MI 49601/Big Rapids
TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on perspective new hire candidates.
