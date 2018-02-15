Requisition Number

ME23999

Job Title

Assembly Tech ~ part time

Area of Interest

Merchandising

Location

Cadillac, Michigan

Salary / Pay Rate

$12 per hour

Job Description & Requirements

WE ARE HIRING

RETAIL ASSEMBLY and Merchandising Jobs Are Available Immediately!!!!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR FUN, FLEXIBLE, CONSISTENT PART TIME WORK?

Karpata Instore Service, LLC a division of TNG, is a leading merchandising company in the USA, servicing over 70,000 retail locations throughout the country. We currently have an opening for Part-Time Retail Assemblers for grills/fire pit or furniture and Merchandisers for resets/projects in Meijer Stores. We have routes available in the following area:

Cadillac, MI 49601/Big Rapids (ME23999)

WHAT WILL I BE DOING?

Assembly in Meijer Stores

* Assembling grills, fire pits, furniture, wheel barrows

* demonstrating knowledge of our clients’ products

* developing strong relationships with store personnel and providing exceptional customer service

* accurately reporting time worked and completing surveys

* communicating with management staff

WHAT DOES THE POSITION OFFER?

* Enjoy a consistent set work schedule (hours offered are based on the concentration of stores in the geographic area and can be up to 29 hours per week)

* Paid training

* Competitive hourly rate

* You work independently

* National company with advancement opportunities

* Position works well with other part time jobs

A FEW THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

* Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

* Candidates must have reliable transportation necessary for local travel and proof of insurance

* This is a physical job and requires candidates to lift up to 50 lbs. and perform tasks that involve stooping, walking, bending, searching for items and standing for long periods of time.

* In order to perform the job you must have access to a computer, internet, and email for regular communication with your supervisor.

* Candidates must have access to smart phone with the ability to take and upload pictures to a company website as well as downloading an app for reporting purposes.

* Ideal candidate should be responsible, provide great customer service, and be able to work well with minimal supervision.

* TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on new hire candidates.

To Apply:

Apply to requisition number: (ME23999)

Cadillac, MI 49601/Big Rapids

TNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we do perform background checks on perspective new hire candidates.