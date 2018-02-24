AssemblerHarbor Springs

Assembler-Harbor Springs Job LocationUS-Harbor SpringsID 2017-3731Â Overview

Perform manual work with the handling of materials in various manufacturing departments.Â Assemble components, sub-assemblies, and company products.

Responsibilities

Assemble components, sub-assemblies, and company products.

Count, weigh, transport and pile materials.

Deliver materials and parts to departments as required.

Handle and transport raw materials, parts, supplies in and between departments for machining,

assembly, or other forms of processing.

Perform material handling work directly related to production operations.

Bench or line assembly work operation contributing to final assembly.

Use hand tools or bench type power equipment.

Recognize obvious defective or damaged parts, incorrect sizes, faulty workmanship and general quality.

Know processes and documentation required.

Advise leader of print discrepancies and write CAR.

Performs other work related duties as required.

Participation in the company quality process.

Qualifications

Â High School Diploma or GED.

Ability to read blueprints.

Good communication skills.

Ability to understand and follow instructions.

Ability to read and write English.

