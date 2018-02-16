MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Asphalt Paver Operator – Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Asphalt Paver Operator – Traverse City, MI

Paving the Road to Success!

Asphalt Paver Operator â Traverse City, MI

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer competitive wages and an excellent fringe benefit package.

SUMMARY

Operates paver in a safe and proper manner to achieve a quality product.

Qualifications

  • Must have a “Safety First” attitude.

  • Experience as an asphalt paver operator

  • Must have a valid commercial driver’s license

  • Must have experience transporting heavy equipment to job sites

  • Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons

  • Be able to thrive in a fast pace environment

  • Be a Team player

  • Must be willing to work unexpected and longer hours as needed

Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran

