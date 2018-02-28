Armed Security Officer (2nd/3rd Shift)

DK Security is recruiting for the position of part-time Armed Security Officer(s)in Grayling, MI. You will find the job description listed below. Please review the position carefully. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please follow the instructions listed below to complete our online application.

*TITLE: *Armed Security Officer

SCHEDULE:

2nd and 3rd Shifts, weekends, and holidays

16-32 hours/ week (Part-Time)

SCOPE:

Armed Security Officers are responsible for protecting the siteâs building, grounds, assets, employees, tenants and visitors against criminal activity, accidents, fires and natural disasters.

JOB DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must provide exceptional customer service when dealing with Clients, Customers, Co-Workers, etc. Guard posts â this may include gatehouses, building lobbies or reception areas. Monitor surroundings on closed-circuit television and may be required to make rounds of the area. Ensure unauthorized persons do not enter restricted areas. Check for employee and vendor identifications. Look for suspicious persons, packages and activities. Inspect vehicles and packages as well as monitor deliveries. May direct traffic on the premises and issue parking violations. May provide first aid or other medical treatment in emergency situations. Monitor many computer systems and alarms. Must follow site specific post guidelines. Foot patrol of interior and exterior to check gates, entrances, doors, windows and vents. Document daily activities and incident reports. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be of good moral character, with no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions for criminal sexual conduct or related offenses, theft, assault, or crimes of moral turpitude, is required. Must have high school diploma/GED. Associates degree in Criminal Justice preferred. 2 years of experience in law enforcement, military, or armed security is preferred. Must present a friendly, positive, professional image to Clients, employees, supervisors, managers, and the general public. Must be a citizen of the United States of America, and possess a valid driverâs license. Must be at least 21 years of age or older. Must have a current, valid Concealed Pistols License. Armed security or law enforcement experience preferred. Must pass an extensive pre-employment criminal background screen & drug screen. Must be able to work various shifts, weekends and holidays; and have reliable transportation. Must be neat, fit, well groomed, and present a professional image. Must have the ability to lift 70 lbs. Knowledge of procedures on use of wire and radio communications, and report writing preferred. Must possess excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communications skills and the ability to solve problems and de-escalate situations in a non-confrontational manner. These include the ability to read and write the English language and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating procedures, maintenance instructions and reports. Must possess the ability to perform basic mathematical calculations, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division as a minimum. Must have the ability to stand or walk for long periods of time, and navigate stairs. Ability to work independently with little or no supervision.

_Physical Demands**:** _The physical demands described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the core functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. _(**Note: Due to carrying a weapon for this position, individuals taking medications which might affect the mental demands or physical demands WILL be required to get a medical clearance)**.**_ While performing duties, the employee may be regularly required to stand or sit for extended periods, walk long distances, use hands to handle, hold or feel objects, tools, or controls, reach with arms, and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. The employee is required to hear conversations in noisy environments. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds.

The information contained in this position description is for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A) and is not an exhaustive list of the duties performed by persons holding this position. Additional duties are performed by the individuals currently in these positions and may change from time to time considering immediate operational requirements.

_Work Environment**:** _The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. The employee may be required to work in outside weather conditions and may be exposed to fumes or airborne particles and high noise levels. The employee must be able to meet deadlines with severe time constraints. The employee must work independently and with other staff to meet demands from several persons at the same time.

DK Security is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer. DK does not discriminate against applicants or employees based on the individual’s race, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, height, weight, disability, genetic information, marital status, or veteran status.

REPORTS TO:

Site Supervisor