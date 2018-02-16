Role

Elk Rapids Engineering is seeking a full time Applications Engineer, who will contribute to the future success of the company by significantly contributing to the engineering processes necessary for the manufacturing and performance of on time, on quality, machines. Under the Star brand name, Elk Rapids Engineering manufactures a complete line of 5-Axis CNC tool and cutter grinders for the manufacturing of end mills, high performance drills, step drills, form tools, orthopedic surgical instruments, as well as a large portfolio of gear tools.

Â Responsibilities

Work with Sales to correctly and efficiently outline customer requirements pertaining to application needs and desired use of the final Star product, from concept through programing, and into final acceptance.

Train current, new, and potential customers to maximize their productivity and applications through the NUMROTOÂ® software suite, both on site and at customer facilities.

Work with the production team to carry out specific, documented, internal runoff criteria in order to quantify that finished machines are performing to standard.

Support the current customer base through phone and WebEx support surrounding a wide array of application questions pertaining to software, programing, and best practice solutions.

Support the sales function with continued application support by answering customer questions, showing general and specific software demonstrations, and preparing specific customer tool grinding demos.

Responsible for being the technical lead in various application project management situations to ensure projects are adequately managed to the direction of business objectives outlined in a technology roadmap.

Contribute to the documentation of standard operating procedures within the organization pertaining to training practices at all customer knowledge levels.

Travel requirements less than 20%.

Â

Â

Knowledge and Skills

Proven track record in leadership with the ability to develop detailed solutions to routine and abnormal problems surrounding the re-sharpening and manufacturing of standard and non-standard cutting tools.

Ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority.

Ability to operate with minimal supervision, evaluate risk and make appropriate decisions.

High energy self-starter who is enthusiastic and motivated to create growth opportunities.

Must have solid written and verbal communication and presentation skills to interface with external sales teams and customers.

Education Requirements

BS in Engineering with technical experience in the tool manufacturing or equivalent work experience.

Experience Requirements

5+ years of product experience in a tool manufacturing company.

NUMROTOÂ® software experience is required.

Â