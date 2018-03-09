Application/System Sales Engineer

Join a team recognized for leadership, innovation and diversity

Use your broad subject matter expertise to influence customers toward Honeywell solutions. You will provide both external and internal consultations, and will help Honeywell teams develop and maintain the right product messaging, customer support, and training. You will foster cross-functional alignment to customer needs. You will participate in pursuit strategy planning, and customer negotiations. You may consult prospective users on product capability. You may provide valuable input for product development.

Be a “go-to” person that bridges product strategy and implementation

Help Honeywell win customers by sharing your knowledge about products and solutions that compete on the market

Use your understanding of Honeywell value proposition to influence customer choice in a smart way

50 Present technical sales briefings to customers

5 Help coordinate engineering support

30 Engage in customer-facing activities

10 Analyze growth opportunities

5 Provide data for sales collateral

YOU MUST HAVE

Bachelor’s degree

5 years of experience in technical sales

WE VALUE

Demonstrated ability to identify, build and strenghten customer relationships

In-depth knowledge of Honeywell and competitor platforms, products and technologies

Experience in technical writing and preparation of proposals

Strong verbal and written communications skills

Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements and future mandates

Must be a US Citizen due to contractual requirements.Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World

INCLUDES

Some Travel Required

Remote Access Required

Continued Professional Development

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Job ID: HRD19709

HRD19709 Category: Sales

Sales Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA

