Application/System Sales Engineer
Boyne City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373120
About Application/System Sales Engineer
Application/System Sales Engineer
Join a team recognized for leadership, innovation and diversity
Use your broad subject matter expertise to influence customers toward Honeywell solutions. You will provide both external and internal consultations, and will help Honeywell teams develop and maintain the right product messaging, customer support, and training. You will foster cross-functional alignment to customer needs. You will participate in pursuit strategy planning, and customer negotiations. You may consult prospective users on product capability. You may provide valuable input for product development.
Be a “go-to” person that bridges product strategy and implementation
Help Honeywell win customers by sharing your knowledge about products and solutions that compete on the market
Use your understanding of Honeywell value proposition to influence customer choice in a smart way
50 Present technical sales briefings to customers
5 Help coordinate engineering support
30 Engage in customer-facing activities
10 Analyze growth opportunities
5 Provide data for sales collateral
YOU MUST HAVE
- Bachelor’s degree
- 5 years of experience in technical sales
WE VALUE
- Demonstrated ability to identify, build and strenghten customer relationships
- In-depth knowledge of Honeywell and competitor platforms, products and technologies
- Experience in technical writing and preparation of proposals
- Strong verbal and written communications skills
- Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements and future mandates
Must be a US Citizen due to contractual requirements.Exempt How Honeywell is Connecting the World
INCLUDES
- Some Travel Required
- Remote Access Required
- Continued Professional Development
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Job ID: HRD19709
- Category: Sales
- Location: 375 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712 USA
Honeywell is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, sex, or veteran status.
