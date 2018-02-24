Apartment Manager for Manistee Place
Manistee, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
The Woda Group, Inc., a real estate management, development and construction company based in the Midwest, is seeking a Community Manager to manage Manistee Place located in Manistee, MI.
This position is full-time. Pay is negotiable based on experience.
Our organization specializes in affordable housing programs with particular concentration in the LIHTC program and Rural Development 515. We own and build our communities and take pride in their quality and appearance.
The ideal candidate would possess the following:
-
Experience working in affordable housing programs to include LIHTC
-
Proven track record for maintaining high occupancy and collection rates as well as working within budgetary restrictions
-
Proven ability to maintain compliance with affordable housing programs
-
Must have strong communication and computer skills
-
Experience marketing apartments and maintaining a high level of resident satisfaction
If interested please complete an online application!
*The Woda Group does not hire tobacco users (smoking, chew, etc.) in these states: GA, MD, MI, OH, PA
External Company Name: The Woda Group, LLC
External Company URL: http://www.wodagroup.com/
About Woda Group
