Animal Care Attendant
Manistee, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
- Follow all shelter procedures.
- Feeding and handling of dogs and cats as directed.
- Cleaning and disinfecting areas of dog and cat kennels as needed; insure that animals are clean and smell fresh.
- Recognizes and records any unusual condition or abnormal behavior of any shelter animal; reports signs of illness, disease, injury or unusual activity to supervisor.
- Maintain tools and equipment used in job assignments.
- Unpacking, labeling and stocking of shelter supplies and donations.
- Make sure that kennels and animals are properly identified.
- Wash and dry towels and blankets. Wash and sterilize water and food bowls.
- Other duties as assigned.
