MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Animal Care Attendant

Manistee, MI

Website:
http://www.homewardboundmanistee.org

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/364660

Apply Now

About Animal Care Attendant

  • Follow all shelter procedures.
  • Feeding and handling of dogs and cats as directed.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting areas of dog and cat kennels as needed; insure that animals are clean and smell fresh.
  • Recognizes and records any unusual condition or abnormal behavior of any shelter animal; reports signs of illness, disease, injury or unusual activity to supervisor.
  • Maintain tools and equipment used in job assignments.
  • Unpacking, labeling and stocking of shelter supplies and donations.
  • Make sure that kennels and animals are properly identified.
  • Wash and dry towels and blankets. Wash and sterilize water and food bowls.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Homeward Bound Animal Shelter

More jobs at Homeward Bound Animal Shelter

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6968529

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing