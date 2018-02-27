Duties:

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Perform all branded experiences consistently according to Family Tradition procedures.

Responsible for all aspects of Character Appearances and Entertainment at the property including:

* Perform character appearance duties in a manner deemed acceptable according Great Wolf Lodge standards.

* Perform Wolf Walk, Story Time, and other brand events/experiences outside of the Cub Club room (hands-on learning, dance parties, karaoke).

* Personally interact with Great Wolf Lodge guests.

* When not on break, act as though you are on stage at all times. Effectively entertain Pack Members, families and children through public performance.

* Escorts are the ‘voice’ of the character, so must have the ability and will be expected to converse casually and appropriately with guests.

* Ambassador of Fun must learn and perform signature character moves and non-verbal communication strategies. Characters do not speak under any circumstances.

* Perform and/or provide support to all necessary community appearances. This includes but is not limited to sponsors, charities, tradeshows, media and private functions.

* Responsible for character costume operations including care, cleaning, maintenance, etc.

* Commit entirely to the assigned scheduled opportunities for specific characters (“Wiley”, “Violet”, or other scheduled character) to appear at on-site and off-site events.

* Distribute Great Wolf Lodge promotional items designed to help increase guest experience and guest attendance at events.

* Willingness to perform child-friendly promotional activities on-site and in the community.

* Willingness to represent Great Wolf Lodge, and our mission and core values, in a positive manner on and off site.

* All character and escort duties are interchangeable — it is expected that each Pack Member is willing and able to fulfill both roles as needed.

* Cub Club (room)

* Perform all Cub Club experiences while always maintaining brand approved reasons for our youngest guests and their parents to want to spend time in room.

* Provide and maintain a fun, engaging environment inside Cub Club at all times and promote hands-on learning through daily activities.

* Responsible for running Cub Club rooms on a daily basis including but not limited to maintaining high quality look of room at all times. Provide quality guest interactions with consistent upbeat, fun and energetic personality at all times. When not on break, act as though you are on stage at all times.

* Ensuring that all items within Kids Club are brand consistent. If not, informing their Supervisor of issues.

* Maintain a safe, clean and professional environment during the organization, coordination and production of branded experiences.

* Assist Kids Experience team with inventory of event & activity materials.

* Ability to learn new skills including, but not limited to, face painting, balloon making or other event related entertainment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Possess charismatic, enthusiastic attitude to provide the highest quality of Entertainment.

* Must be able to communicate safety rules, operating and procedure manuals to guests and fellow associates in a manner that ensures comprehension.

* Must work weekends, evenings and holidays.

* Ability to multi-task and prioritize various projects mandatory.

* Motivated individuals with the desire to gain experience in enhancing guest experience.

* Exhibits enthusiasm when working with children.

* Experience in related field, such as Entertainment, Hospitality, or Education a plus.

* Experience as a character preferred.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 50 lbs., bending, stretching.

* Ability to sit and or stand for long periods of time.

* Ability to maintain composure in character suits. Conditions include heat and humidity for periods of 30 minutes.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled