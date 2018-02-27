Ambassador of Fun
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370345
About Ambassador of Fun
Company Job ID-5000320507606
- Willingness to accept the most effective role.
- Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
- Assesses quantities of stock in storeroom upon arrival. Restock inventory if necessary.
- Assists Room Attendant; including stripping room linen and removing trash.
- Transports dirty linen from departed rooms and transport to laundry department.
- Transport clean bath and bed linen from laundry to storerooms.
- Keeps storerooms clean, free of trash, and organized at all times.
- Delivers irons, ironing boards, roll aways, cribs, etc. to guest room upon request.
- Picks up and returns to storage any previously used guest requests found in rooms or hallways.
- Communicates with Management for any special requests or duties.
- Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
Â
Requirements
- Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.
- Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
- Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.
- Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.
- Exposure to chemicals.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Job at a Glance
About Great Wolf Resorts
More jobs at Great Wolf Resorts