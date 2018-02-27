MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Ambassador of Fun

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://www.greatwolf.com/

Posted on February 26, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370345

Apply Now

About Ambassador of Fun

Company Job ID-5000320507606

  • Willingness to accept the most effective role.
  • Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
  • Assesses quantities of stock in storeroom upon arrival. Restock inventory if necessary.
  • Assists Room Attendant; including stripping room linen and removing trash.
  • Transports dirty linen from departed rooms and transport to laundry department.
  • Transport clean bath and bed linen from laundry to storerooms.
  • Keeps storerooms clean, free of trash, and organized at all times.
  • Delivers irons, ironing boards, roll aways, cribs, etc. to guest room upon request.
  • Picks up and returns to storage any previously used guest requests found in rooms or hallways.
  • Communicates with Management for any special requests or duties.
  • Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

Â 

Requirements
  • Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.
  • Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
  • Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.
  • Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.
  • Exposure to chemicals.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Great Wolf Resorts

More jobs at Great Wolf Resorts

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8537068

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing