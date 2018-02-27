Ambassador of Fun

Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.

Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.

Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.

Exposure to chemicals.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.