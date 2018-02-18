Summary

ALCOHOL BRAND AMBASSADOR PART TIME_PSS

Are you a beer wine and spirit enthusiast? We are hiring vibrant and energetic individuals to represent the top brands of beer, wine and spirits in the market today! If you are a friendly person who loves meeting new people, then this part time Alcohol Brand Ambassador job is the perfect fit for you. Join this exciting and growing industry and be part of a team that is best in class for alcohol promotions. Your responsibilities include engaging and educating consumers on our clientâs products while increasing retail sales during in-store events. Advantage Solutions jobs offer competitive pay rates, training and support which are a few of the benefits provided by the leading sales and marketing company in North America.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The event specialist conducts consumer facing activities.

Purposefully move around the event area to actively engage shoppers.

Responsible for reviewing program materials, set up and break down of the work area, and the preparation and sampling of products on scheduled event days.

Generate brand awareness and positive product impressions to increase sales.

Assess customers individual usage needs and interests in order to best recommend products.

ID all customers and adhere to state sanctioned sampling guidelines.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma preferred or previous experience as server, bartender or have worked with alcohol in past.

Must be 21 or over; must be willing to conduct Adult Beverage (alcohol) demonstrations; Company will provide training and certification course upon hire.

RASC, TAM or TIPS certifications a plus, but we are willing to train and pay for certification of qualified candidates.

Experience in event marketing, demonstrations, sales, brand promotion or retail/grocery.

Interact in a friendly, enthusiastic, energetic and outgoing manner with management, clients, and consumers in any setting.

Stand comfortably for up to 6 hours a day.

Able to work independently and as a motivated team player.

Ability to work a part-time retail schedule, Monday through Sunday.

Minimal travel required for training or other scheduled events.

Daily access to a PC computer with internet/email access.

Advantage Solutions is one of North Americaâs leading sales and marketing agencies specializing in outsourced sales, merchandising, category management and marketing services to manufacturers, suppliers and producers of food products and consumer packaged goods. Advantage Solutions services a variety of trade channels including grocery, mass merchandise, specialty, convenience, drug, dollar, club, hardware, consumer electronics and home centers. We bridge the gap between manufacturers and retailers, providing consumers access to the best products available in the marketplace today.

Advantage Sales and Marketing, LLC dba Advantage Solutions is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Responsibilities

Position Summary

The Promotional Sales Specialist is the primary in store and product ambassador and the key to our In Store Event programs. As a Promotional Sales Specialist, the associate will be expected to create a dynamic and memorable experience for consumers by generating strong consumer engagement and using a proactive approach to promoting and selling the product they are representing. The Promotional Sales Specialist is expected to have deep knowledge of the product they are representing and the unique ability to invite shoppers in to the In Store Event experience to create engagement. Candidates must be flexible in the way they engage consumers. The position may perform a wide range of activities including physically setting up, maintaining, and breaking down their demonstration areas; actively conducting product promotion through vibrant engagement with consumers; knowledgeable and effective product demonstration; product sales, and light merchandising in and around their In Store Event area. Products may include, but are not limited to: consumer electronics, food, alcoholic beverages, health and wellness, beauty products and other non-food items.

Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities

Product Promotion and Sales

Engage consumers in a professional and memorable manner which creates a positive shopper experience and generates enthusiasm for the product and the event

Purposefully move around the event area to actively engage shoppers (within 25 feet of the event station if any) (while remaining attentive to event safety considerations and professionalism) and enthusiastically invite them to participate in the event experience

May be required to move around within 10 feet of event area with product in hand in a butler-like / roving fashion as part of the event experience

Promote the product being featured through education, use of the product, demonstration of the features and benefits, and/or distribution of product samples.

Communicate the primary selling points and convey other messages for the product and encourage the shopper to purchase.

Develop positive relationships with store management and foster good will by consistently meeting or exceeding engagement expectations and sales expectations (if and as applicable) and fostering customer goodwill.

Seamlessly integrate into the storeâs shopper culture and become an extension of the store team in the consumerâs eye

Understand and work to support the storeâs engagement goals

Event Set-up, Maintenance, and Breakdown (if applicable)

Set up and breakdown of promotional In Store Event area.

Push cart and promotional signage from storage to event area and assemble with near the product display. Carry appliances, other equipment, product, samples, and supplies to and place at event area, retrieve and replenish product, samples, and supplies as needed.

Must maintain promotional area is in a manner that is inviting, clean, organized, and set up according to instructions provided; and where necessary, in compliance with food safety requirements and regulations.

Return cart, signage, supplies, appliances, and other equipment provided for the promotion to identified storage location at end of event. On occasions where food sampling or preparation is involved, all items are properly cleaned/sanitized as necessary.

Administrative Work