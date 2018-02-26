Agricultural Land Coordinator

The land manager position consists of acquiring needed agricultural ground for biosolids application throughout a given area during operations. The land manager must communicate with plant operations personnel, Land Application Crews, farmers, DEQ personnel and others directly related to operations and the various states of land management and planning.

This position requires efficiency, self motivation and the ability to multitask in high pressure situations while meeting a variety of deadlines.

Requirements:

â¢ Neat clean casual business appearance.

â¢ Ability to multitask.

â¢ Above average computer skills with Excel, Word, Adobe and internet related information.

â¢ Ability to organize files in a logical and orderly fashion.

â¢ Good to above average communication skills.

â¢ Agronomic back-ground or understanding helpful

â¢ Responsible vehicle operator with good driving record.

â¢ Able to keep prospective and focus under extreme pressure.

â¢ Decisive and able to act quickly.

â¢ Calm and in control in the midst of stressful situations

â¢ Must be highly motivated and goal oriented.

â¢ Fiscally responsible w/ corporate funds.

â¢ A drive to continue personal and professional development.

â¢ Above average grasp of the English language with excellent communication skills.

â¢ Remote locations and extended stays away from base of operation expected.

Candidates must possess a clean driving record, a chauffer’s license or the ability to obtain one, and be able to pass a drug screen.

Position provides a competitive salary, work vehicle for use during travel, as well as company credit cards for fuel, hotel, and meals.