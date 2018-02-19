Aggregate Crushing/Aggregate Wash Plant – Laborers/Operators – Petoskey, MI
Rieth-Riley Construction Company
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 19, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368323
About Aggregate Crushing/Aggregate Wash Plant – Laborers/Operators – Petoskey, MI
Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every road, parking lot, and residential driveway project. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer competitive wages and an excellent fringe benefit package.
SUMMARY
Operate Aggregate Crushing / Aggregate Wash Plant mobile equipment along with repairing and maintenance of processing equipment.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following.
-
Operate Aggregate Crusher
-
Operate Aggregate Wash Plant
-
Repair and maintain processing equipment
Qualifications
-
High School and or GED required.
-
Mechanical experience preferred
-
Results driven
-
Good attitude
-
Must be able to travel
-
Must be able to work long hours
-
Must have a good safety record
-
Heavy lifting is required
-
Self-motivated; ability to work independently
-
A successful candidate must have integrity, competency, adaptability and able to thrive in a fast pace environment
Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran
Job at a Glance
About Rieth-Riley Construction Company
More jobs at Rieth-Riley Construction Company