Aggregate Crushing/Aggregate Wash Plant – Laborers/Operators – Petoskey, MI

SUMMARY

Operate Aggregate Crushing / Aggregate Wash Plant mobile equipment along with repairing and maintenance of processing equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following.

Operate Aggregate Crusher

Operate Aggregate Wash Plant

Repair and maintain processing equipment

Qualifications

High School and or GED required.

Mechanical experience preferred

Results driven

Good attitude

Must be able to travel

Must be able to work long hours

Must have a good safety record

Heavy lifting is required

Self-motivated; ability to work independently

A successful candidate must have integrity, competency, adaptability and able to thrive in a fast pace environment

