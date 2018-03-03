Job Title

Agent – Station Agent (Airport Customer Service & Ramp)

Location

TVC – Traverse City, MI US (Primary)

Position Type

External Part-time

Career Level

Entry Level

Category

Airport Agents / Clerks

Job Description

Envoy Air Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Airlines Group. With more than 14,000 employees, Envoy is the largest provider of regional flight service to American Airlines under the American Eagle brand and livery and provides ground handling services for many American flights.The company was founded in 1998 as American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and in 2014, changed its name to Envoy Air Inc.Â Envoy is headquartered in Irving, Texas, withÂ large operations in Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.Â At Envoy, we’re not just in the business of transporting people from one destination to another – the goal we have for our employees is to take you from where you are now to where you want to go whether it’s a short-term stay with us or a lifelong career.Â Are you ready for take-off?

Responsibilities

â¢Load and unload of baggage, cargo, freight, and company materials on and off aircraft

â¢Transport items between terminals, aircraft and the bag room using belt-loaders, tugs, carts and other vehicles/equipment

â¢Marshal aircraft which requires working closely with teammates to ensure there is a safe path for the aircraft, jetbridge, vehicles, and equipment

â¢Clean and service cabin interiors, including seatback pockets, seat cushions, tray tables, overhead bins, cockpit, galley, and the lavatory which also include following procedures to properly drain the lavatory

â¢De-ice aircraft which requires using equipment to apply chemicals/compounds, if applicable

â¢Answer inquiries regarding general travel information

â¢Promote and sell air travel with American Airlines, American Eagle, and/or other contracted carriers

â¢Prepare itineraries, compute fares, issue refunds, prepare/issue tickets, check baggage and collect excess baggage charges

â¢Perform duties in the departure lounges or at boarding gates when enplaning and deplaning passengers

â¢Escort passengers from the terminal to and from aircraft ensuring a safe path at all times

â¢Complete all necessary arrangements for accommodating passengers with reservations and stand-by passengers, including cabin upgrades

â¢Determine flight close-out times and prepare, complete and check various flight forms for accuracy

*Responsibilities may vary by location and include a combination of customer service (above wing) and ramp service (below wing) work.

Job Requirements

In this role, Agents must be able to perform all duties under sometimes stressful conditions beyond the employee’s control while attempting to influence a favorable impression of American Eagle, American Airlines or any other contracted airline service provided by Envoy. Must be able to work with minimal supervision be self-motivated and safety conscious.

Position Requirements

â¢Minimum Age: 18

â¢High school diploma or GED equivalent

â¢Must possess a valid state driver’s license; some license restrictions may prohibit a candidate from being eligible for this position

â¢Must be able to carry, bend, lift and turn with bags weighing up to 75 lbs.

â¢Ability to work rotating shifts including nights, holidays, weekends, days off, and be able to report to work on a regular and timely basis

â¢Requires flexibility to work additional hours beyond the regular shift, on short notice, and as needed due to operational necessity

â¢Must be able to perform all duties in various weather conditions and time constraints

â¢Ability to read, write, fluently speak and understand the English language

â¢Possess the legal right to work in the United States

Position Preferences

â¢A minimum of one year of customer service experience

â¢Some locations may desire previous airline experience including working knowledge of an airline’s ticketing system and/or ramp operations

Additional Details

â¢Tattoos, body piercings and/or tongue rings may not be visible while in company issued uniform at any time; tattoos cannot be covered with adhesive bandages or by other methods to render them not visible.

â¢The Company will pay fifty percent (50%) for the new hire employee’s first basic uniform set and the employee will pay fifty percent (50%) unless prohibited by local or state law.

â¢Candidates must fulfill a fingerprint based criminal background check to qualify for unescorted access privileges to airport security identification display areas (SIDA), if applicable.

â¢Candidates must be able to secure appropriate airport authority and/or US Customs security badges, in addition to clearing other airport related requirements, if applicable.

â¢This position may be subject to the Department of Transportation (DOT). Federal law requires Envoy to determine a candida… For full info follow application link.

Envoy is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled.