Advanced Emergency Tech-Paramedic

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Current AHA (American Heart Association’s), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) certification required or obtained within six months.

Current AHA (American Heart Association’s), ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) certification required or obtained within six months.

Graduate froma state-approved EMS program with current Paramedic licensure in the State of Michigan required .

ORGANIZATION

Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager

All patients served

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Demonstrates ability to effectively communicate and interact with the general public as well as with emotionally distraught patients, family members and visitors.

Works within the guidelines of nursing and hospital standards of practice, policies and procedures.

Maintain current knowledge in clinical practice, attends in-services as appropriate.

Performs direct patient care activities within scope of practice and under the supervision of a Registered Nurse.

Recognizes and reports pertinent change in health care status of patients to a Registered Nurse or Physician.