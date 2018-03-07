Administrative Coordinator
Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc.
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372384
About Administrative Coordinator
ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR â we are seeking a creative, self-directed team player with strong leadership and written/verbal communications skills who can multi-task and manage diverse responsibilities such as project/facility management, purchasing and staff supervision.Â Competitive salary and fringe benefit package.Â Apply with resume to Womenâs Resource Center of Northern Michigan, 423 Porter Street, Petoskey, MIÂ 49770.Â EOE
Job at a Glance
About Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc.
More jobs at Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc.