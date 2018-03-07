MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Administrative Coordinator

Petoskey, MI

Website:
http://www.wrcnm.org

Posted on March 7, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372384

Apply Now

About Administrative Coordinator

ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR â we are seeking a creative, self-directed team player with strong leadership and written/verbal communications skills who can multi-task and manage diverse responsibilities such as project/facility management, purchasing and staff supervision.Â  Competitive salary and fringe benefit package.Â  Apply with resume to Womenâs Resource Center of Northern Michigan, 423 Porter Street, Petoskey, MIÂ  49770.Â  EOE

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc.

More jobs at Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571590

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing