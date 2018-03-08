Scheduling Immediate interviews for a full time Administrative Assistant in Bellaire, MI. This individual would provide administrative support and top notch customer service to ensure positive relationships between clients, the company and the community. Must be able to deliver clear communication both on the phone and with walk-in clients, data entry and maintain confidentiality. General office duties may include but are not limited to faxing, scanning, emailing, handling incoming and outgoing mail, answering phones, directing clients and scheduling.

