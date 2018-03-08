Administrative Assistant-Medical Office

Job Description

Immediate need for a Medical Office Administrative Receptionist in the Bellaire area. Excellent phone skills, scanning documents, Microsoft office skills, self-sufficient with all office equipment; copy, fax, computer, phone functions, etc.

Multitask to support different programs. Ideally is confident to work at a front desk talking with professional mental health staff and clients with a mental illness or developmental disability.

Requirements

Prefer experience in a medical office environment. Positive attitude, reliability and self motivated! Multi tasking skills are a must.

Highlights

Please contact or office ASAP to schedule your interview. (231)347-2963 or email with interest to [email protected]

Why Kelly Â® ?

At Kelly Services Â® , we work with the best. Our clients include 95 of the Fortune 100 â¢ companies, and more than 70,000 hiring managers rely on Kelly annually to access the best talent to drive their business forward. If you only make one career connection today, connect with Kelly.

AboutKelly Services Â®

As a workforce advocate for over 70 years, we are proud to directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world and have a role in connecting thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm