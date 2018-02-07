Accounting Specialist
Manistee Intermediate School District
Manistee, MI
Posted on February 7, 2018
About Accounting Specialist
Manistee ISD has an opening for an Accounting Specialist.Â This is a full time position with benefits.Â Applicant will be responsible for payroll processing, bank reconciliations, and accounting functions.
Visit www.manistee.orgÂ for a complete job description or to apply online.
