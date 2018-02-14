MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Accounting Controller

Harbor Springs, MI

Posted on February 14, 2018

$60-$64 k to start! Local resort seeks full-time controller to fill immediate position. Must have experience with monthly financials, year-end, and annual reporting, yearly budgets (both operating and capital), G.L., A/P, A/R, and payroll.

â¢ Must have no less than 3 years solid experience
â¢ Must be proficient with Quick Books
â¢ G.L
â¢ A/P
â¢ A/R
â¢ Payroll
â¢ Monthly; Quarterly; Year-End Reporting

â¢ Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance or Accounting

Exceptional benefits after probationary period. No phone calls, submit a confidential resume.Â 

