Accounting Analyst

Part-Time Payroll/Accounts Payable needed, Associates Degree or equivalent required, must be a self-starter who is comfortable working with new software programs. Â Please submit an application along with a resume before March 2, 2018, to Wexford County Council on Aging, 714 W. 13th Street, Cadillac, MI 49601 Attn Fiscal Manager. Â Applications are available online at www.wexfordcoa.org.Â