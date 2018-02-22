MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Accounting Analyst

Cadillac, MI

http://www.wexfordcoa.org

Posted on February 22, 2018

Part-Time Payroll/Accounts Payable needed, Associates Degree or equivalent required, must be a self-starter who is comfortable working with new software programs. Â Please submit an application along with a resume before March 2, 2018, to Wexford County Council on Aging, 714 W. 13th Street, Cadillac, MI 49601 Attn Fiscal Manager. Â Applications are available online at www.wexfordcoa.org.Â 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8517021

