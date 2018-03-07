MITCHELL GRAPHICS, a full-service marketing and communications partner, is seeking anÂ experienced Account Manager in our Traverse City locationÂ to grow our existing and new customer base.

We are seeking a highly motivated, personable, growth-oriented sales professional with a commitment to growth in our Traverse City location.Â Experience in selling and servicingÂ business-to-business marketing solutions is a plus.

This position provides an opportunity to make a direct and immediate impact on an already thriving and growing business. Our company isÂ committed to financial and professional growth â while helping our customers grow their business.

If you are aÂ creative, high-integrity, self-motivated, positive-minded team player committed to winning, and you have a desire to be a core member of an established, growing company, please contact us.

Please include a cover letter with your resume.Â Be prepared to describe why you would like this job, why it fits your career plans, and how you would be able to immediately contribute to our company’s sales.

We offer competitive compensation withÂ a performance-based commissionÂ structure, a competitive benefits package, all in a fun and team oriented environment.Â Â

More about Mitchell Graphics Petoskey and Traverse City: Mitchell Graphics is a locally owned and operated, full-service marketing and communications partner with over 40 years of experience. The firm, with locations in Petoskey and Traverse City, MI offers design, print, direct mail and online expertise. Specializing in traditional offset printing as well as digital printing for shorter runs and specialty or personalized products. We understand that the best solutions often combine various media including print, digital and online tools.