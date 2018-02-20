Account Manager/Sales

AccessPoint is hiring for internal staff in our Traverse City location. We are looking for someone who is interested in being an account manager as well as doing some sales. AccessPoint is a staffing company that is growing tremendously and our Traverse City location is new! We want someone who is interested in hitting the ground running! Someone who is a self-starter, someone who is not afraid of hard work, and someone who can permanently move into an office manager role. Growth of this company depends on our internal staff, so if you are someone that is driven, detailed oriented and someone who is excited about a new opportunity this would be a great career move for you.