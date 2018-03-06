Â Â

Job Description

Title: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Account Manager

Department: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sales / Marketing

Reports To: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â District Sales Manager

Exemption Status: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Salary / Commission / Exempt

Job Summary

The Account Manager is responsible for selling beverages to customers in their assigned region, while providing exceptional customer service to accounts through education, promotions and tastings, consistent sales calls, friendly service and a tailored portfolio.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Execute sales call process with all assigned accounts per weekly schedule

Achieve monthly sales dollar goal

Execute brand plans and achieve brand goals

Create and submit orders in dBEV after consulting with customers regarding current amounts and types of product needed and selling in new packages/brands, wine by the glass, displays and draught handles

Develop and maintain relationships with customers by visiting accounts, attending social and promotional events and staying up-to-date on account and territory trends

Provide exceptional customer service including follow up with customers to ensure they are satisfied with their purchases and to answer any questions or concerns

Make sales presentations to feature Imperial Beverage products

Track daily, weekly and monthly sales

Merchandise, rotate product and check product dates in accounts to ensure quality

Order and display point of sale materials in customer accounts as well as hang any signs, rebates or coupons assigned by Store Manager

Execute product resets, special events and customer product training

Conduct yearly business reviews to update customer product mix

Deliver product to accounts as needed

Attend product tastings, sales meetings, conferences and trade shows, as required

Stay up-to-date on new products and the changing needs of customers

Assist in employee product and sales training

Additional duties and responsibilities to be determined

Minimum Qualifications

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Sales experience required, beverage sales experience preferred

21 years of age or older

Customer service skills to listen and respond to customer needs and concerns

Flexibility to work varying hours to accommodate customer needs and special events

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships with various types of people

Ability to multi-task, pay attention to details, meet tight deadlines and follow through until completion

Self-starter, highly motivated with a high productivity level

Desire to stay up-to-date on industry trends and product knowledge

Display confidence, reliability, persistence and composure

Ability to problem solve quickly and efficiently

Ability to attain a Michigan Liquor Control Commission license

Valid Driver’s License with no restriction

Intermediate computer skills

Must live in assigned market or specifically designated area

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to lift/carry an average of 30 pounds. The employee is regularly required to drive to account locations in varying weather conditions and will stand, walk, reach, twist, squat, bend and sit.