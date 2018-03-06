Account Manager
Job Description
Title: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Account Manager
Department: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sales / Marketing
Reports To: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â District Sales Manager
Exemption Status: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Salary / Commission / Exempt
Job Summary
The Account Manager is responsible for selling beverages to customers in their assigned region, while providing exceptional customer service to accounts through education, promotions and tastings, consistent sales calls, friendly service and a tailored portfolio.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
- Execute sales call process with all assigned accounts per weekly schedule
- Achieve monthly sales dollar goal
- Execute brand plans and achieve brand goals
- Create and submit orders in dBEV after consulting with customers regarding current amounts and types of product needed and selling in new packages/brands, wine by the glass, displays and draught handles
- Develop and maintain relationships with customers by visiting accounts, attending social and promotional events and staying up-to-date on account and territory trends
- Provide exceptional customer service including follow up with customers to ensure they are satisfied with their purchases and to answer any questions or concerns
- Make sales presentations to feature Imperial Beverage products
- Track daily, weekly and monthly sales
- Merchandise, rotate product and check product dates in accounts to ensure quality
- Order and display point of sale materials in customer accounts as well as hang any signs, rebates or coupons assigned by Store Manager
- Execute product resets, special events and customer product training
- Conduct yearly business reviews to update customer product mix
- Deliver product to accounts as needed
- Attend product tastings, sales meetings, conferences and trade shows, as required
- Stay up-to-date on new products and the changing needs of customers
- Assist in employee product and sales training
- Additional duties and responsibilities to be determined
Minimum Qualifications
- High School Diploma or equivalent required
- Sales experience required, beverage sales experience preferred
- 21 years of age or older
- Customer service skills to listen and respond to customer needs and concerns
- Flexibility to work varying hours to accommodate customer needs and special events
- Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships with various types of people
- Ability to multi-task, pay attention to details, meet tight deadlines and follow through until completion
- Self-starter, highly motivated with a high productivity level
- Desire to stay up-to-date on industry trends and product knowledge
- Display confidence, reliability, persistence and composure
- Ability to problem solve quickly and efficiently
- Ability to attain a Michigan Liquor Control Commission license
- Valid Driver’s License with no restriction
- Intermediate computer skills
- Must live in assigned market or specifically designated area
Physical Requirements
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to lift/carry an average of 30 pounds. The employee is regularly required to drive to account locations in varying weather conditions and will stand, walk, reach, twist, squat, bend and sit.
