$14.50 PER HOUR-WIRE SPOOLER
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 14, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367196
About $14.50 PER HOUR-WIRE SPOOLER
HOW ABOUT HAVING A THREE DAYS OFF EVERY OTHER WEEKEND??
ONLY WORK 15 DAYS A MONTH!
Â NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, WILL TRAIN
Thread-up and operation of wire spooling machines. Boxing and packaging of carrier spools.
Year round position with a Traverse City manufacturer.
6PM – 6AM 12 hour rotating shift. Train on day shift.
Call for an interview or come into Northern Staffing TODAY. We are located at 1209 S. Garfield Ave. in the
MI WORKS Building. 231-922-9588 Ask for Jesse or Brian.
OR apply online: www.northernstaffingservices.com CLICK on Traverse City
Job at a Glance
About Northern Staffing
More jobs at Northern Staffing