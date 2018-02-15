MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

$14.50 PER HOUR-WIRE SPOOLER

Traverse City, MI

http://www.northernstaffingservices.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

HOW ABOUT HAVING A THREE DAYS OFF EVERY OTHER WEEKEND??

ONLY WORK 15 DAYS A MONTH!

Â NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, WILL TRAIN

Thread-up and operation of wire spooling machines. Boxing and packaging of carrier spools.

Year round position with a Traverse City manufacturer.
6PM – 6AM 12 hour rotating shift. Train on day shift.

Call for an interview or come into Northern Staffing TODAY. We are located at 1209 S. Garfield Ave. in the
MI WORKS Building. 231-922-9588 Ask for Jesse or Brian.
OR apply online: www.northernstaffingservices.com CLICK on Traverse City

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8046510

