$12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs

Petoskey, MI

http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Posted on February 24, 2018

About $12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs

Local manufacturer seeks full time employees to train on days, transfer to off shifts.

  • Must have at least a year of factory experience
  • Must be reliable
  • Must be able to bend, twist, kneel and move about freely on factory floor
  • Must not be tied to cell phone or have a bunch of personal appointments that cause you to miss work.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8521429

