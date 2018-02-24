$12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About $12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs
Local manufacturer seeks full time employees to train on days, transfer to off shifts.
- Must have at least a year of factory experience
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to bend, twist, kneel and move about freely on factory floor
- Must not be tied to cell phone or have a bunch of personal appointments that cause you to miss work.
