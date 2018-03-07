$12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs
Mancelona, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Local manufacturer seeks full time staff to fill variety of positions from welding to CNC to assembly to custodial.
- Must have at least 1 year prior factory experience
- Must be able to work upwards of 10 hour shifts, 5 to 6 shifts per week
- Must have good work references and be able to pass background check
Job at a Glance
