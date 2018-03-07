MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

$12.00/hr. Full Time Factory Jobs

Mancelona, MI

http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Posted on March 7, 2018

Local manufacturer seeks full time staff to fill variety of positions from welding to CNC to assembly to custodial.

  • Must have at least 1 year prior factory experience
  • Must be able to work upwards of 10 hour shifts, 5 to 6 shifts per week
  • Must have good work references and be able to pass background check

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571598

