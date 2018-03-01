$11/hr Candy Makers

$11.00/hr. to start, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm shift – Learn the Art of Candy Making! Local confectionary seeks full-time production workers. Must be available Monday through Friday (occasional Saturday overtime during busy season).

â¢ Must be clean cut nonsmoker

â¢ Must have some prior factory experience

â¢ Must be energetic, motivated team player

â¢ Must possess strong work ethics and be able to prove with work references

Serious inquiries only call 231-347-9500. These jobs offer the potential for permanent hire with benefits!