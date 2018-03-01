$11/hr Candy Makers
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Â $11/hr Candy MakersÂ (Petoskey)Â
compensation:Â $11.00/hrÂ
employment type:Â full-timeÂ
â¢ Must be clean cut nonsmoker
â¢ Must have some prior factory experience
â¢ Must be energetic, motivated team player
â¢ Must possess strong work ethics and be able to prove with work references
Serious inquiries only call 231-347-9500. These jobs offer the potential for permanent hire with benefits!
