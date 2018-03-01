MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

$11/hr Candy Makers

Petoskey, MI

Website:
http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Posted on March 1, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370723

Apply Now

About $11/hr Candy Makers

Â $11/hr Candy MakersÂ (Petoskey)Â 

compensation:Â $11.00/hrÂ 
employment type:Â full-timeÂ 

$11.00/hr. to start, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm shift – Learn the Art of Candy Making! Local confectionary seeks full-time production workers. Must be available Monday through Friday (occasional Saturday overtime during busy season).

â¢ Must be clean cut nonsmoker
â¢ Must have some prior factory experience
â¢ Must be energetic, motivated team player
â¢ Must possess strong work ethics and be able to prove with work references

Serious inquiries only call 231-347-9500. These jobs offer the potential for permanent hire with benefits!

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About PMP Personnel Services

More jobs at PMP Personnel Services

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545080

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing