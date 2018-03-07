$11-$13/hr. FT Afternoon Shift Custodian Wanted
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Local manufacturer seeks full time afternoon shift custodian for cleaning of building and equipment.
- Must have no less than 1 year solid custodial experience (commercial helpful)
- Must be able to work 5 to 6 shifts per week
- Must have good work references and be able to pass background check
