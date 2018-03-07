MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

$11-$13/hr. FT Afternoon Shift Custodian Wanted

Petoskey, MI

http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Posted on March 7, 2018

Local manufacturer seeks full time afternoon shift custodian for cleaning of building and equipment.

  • Must have no less than 1 year solid custodial experience (commercial helpful)
  • Must be able to work 5 to 6 shifts per week
  • Must have good work references and be able to pass background check

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571594

