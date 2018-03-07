MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

$11.00/hr. Resort Breakfast Set Up/Tear Down

Petoskey, MI

http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Local resort seeks breakfast set up and tear down crew to work 6a-noon 6 shifts per week.

  • Must have exceptional communications skills
  • Some prior restaurant experience helpful
  • Must love working with the public
  • Must have work references and be able to pass background check

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571522

