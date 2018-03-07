$11.00/hr. Resort Breakfast Set Up/Tear Down
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
About $11.00/hr. Resort Breakfast Set Up/Tear Down
Local resort seeks breakfast set up and tear down crew to work 6a-noon 6 shifts per week.
- Must have exceptional communications skills
- Some prior restaurant experience helpful
- Must love working with the public
- Must have work references and be able to pass background check
