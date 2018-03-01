00MJR Test-Team Leader
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About 00MJR Test-Team Leader
Currently, Meijer is looking for an Electronics Team Leader. Plans, directs, and supervises team members in the day to day operations in the electronics and photo department. Implements strategies to improve customer service, drive store sales, and increase profitability. Ensures customer needs are met, complaints are resolved and service is quick and efficient. Maintains store appearance with a focus on peak shopping hours, product presentation and company standards.
Key Deliverables:
-
Schedules and supervises the Electronics area team
-
Responsible for staffing selection and hiring to achieve staffing needs
-
Promotes succession planning by providing career paths, identifying development needs for the Electronics team members, and being involved with and accountable for promotion decisions
-
Documents and applies disciplinary actions and makes recommendations concerning discharge
-
Ensures the Electronics team is thoroughly trained in all aspects of their jobs and have completed all required training
-
Models exceptional, fast and friendly customer service
-
Is responsible for P&L, achieving sales, labor and margin plans for the department
-
Reviews sales goals, supply costs, stock loss/shrink results and goals
-
Mentors and coaches the Electronics team members to ensure customer service and sales goals are exceeded and the Electronics area is maintained to Meijer standards
-
Reviews Customer Service Surveys and customer feedback from previous week or day
-
Spends 80% of time on sales floor communicating with customers and team members to ensure exceptional service is being delivered by organizing and maintaining the Remarkable Service Board
-
Communicates the Meijer Friendly Initiative in all team meetings and conversations
-
Inventory preparation of the Electronics Sales Floor and Backroom
-
Reviews the Electronics department to ensure the merchandising and customer service levels are to Meijer standards
-
Maintain balance on hand integrity and accuracy to standards
-
Responsible for stocking work assignments for the General Merchandise Team
-
Responsible for all overstock and General Merchandise backroom conditions
-
Promotes a safe work environment
-
Reliable and consistent attendance is required
-
Other daily tasks as required
Qualifications:
-
High school diploma or its equivalent required
-
2-3 years of related retail experience
-
One year of management experience
-
Experience with Photo Lab equipment is preferred
-
Completion of all required courses
-
Demonstrated ability to communicate to team members in the organization in a way that provides clear and precise direction
-
Demonstrated ability to resolve conflict and by addressing root cause issues
-
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks
-
Demonstrated ability to analyze financial and statistical information and use that information to make informed decisions
-
Demonstrated ability to teach suggestive selling
-
Demonstrated ability to lead an organization that practices working safely at all times
-
Demonstrated ability to mentor team members in all areas of the organization including SDITs, team members in hourly positions and team leaders.
-
Successful completion of all required certifications
