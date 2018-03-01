00MJR Test-Team Leader

Currently, Meijer is looking for an Electronics Team Leader. Plans, directs, and supervises team members in the day to day operations in the electronics and photo department. Implements strategies to improve customer service, drive store sales, and increase profitability. Ensures customer needs are met, complaints are resolved and service is quick and efficient. Maintains store appearance with a focus on peak shopping hours, product presentation and company standards.

Key Deliverables:

Schedules and supervises the Electronics area team

Responsible for staffing selection and hiring to achieve staffing needs

Promotes succession planning by providing career paths, identifying development needs for the Electronics team members, and being involved with and accountable for promotion decisions

Documents and applies disciplinary actions and makes recommendations concerning discharge

Ensures the Electronics team is thoroughly trained in all aspects of their jobs and have completed all required training

Models exceptional, fast and friendly customer service

Is responsible for P&L, achieving sales, labor and margin plans for the department

Reviews sales goals, supply costs, stock loss/shrink results and goals

Mentors and coaches the Electronics team members to ensure customer service and sales goals are exceeded and the Electronics area is maintained to Meijer standards

Reviews Customer Service Surveys and customer feedback from previous week or day

Spends 80% of time on sales floor communicating with customers and team members to ensure exceptional service is being delivered by organizing and maintaining the Remarkable Service Board

Communicates the Meijer Friendly Initiative in all team meetings and conversations

Inventory preparation of the Electronics Sales Floor and Backroom

Reviews the Electronics department to ensure the merchandising and customer service levels are to Meijer standards

Maintain balance on hand integrity and accuracy to standards

Responsible for stocking work assignments for the General Merchandise Team

Responsible for all overstock and General Merchandise backroom conditions

Promotes a safe work environment

Reliable and consistent attendance is required