YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Auditions

Old Town Playhouse is holding auditions for Young Frankenstein by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. This musical comedy, based on the popular film of the same name, has leading roles for three women and four men plus a large ensemble with each member playing multiple roles.

Auditions are open to all community members. Auditionees must read from the script, sing a 16-bar memorized solo, and be ready to dance. An accompanist will be provided. For complete information as well as access to the required audition form, click on the website link above. Performances will be May 4-26 with the possibility of added Saturday matinees.