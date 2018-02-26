MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Auditions

February 26 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

February 26
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
http://www.oldtownplayhouse.com/get-involved/auditions.html

Old Town Playhouse
231-947-2210
office@oldtownplayhouse.com
oldtownplayhouse.com

Winter
Adults

Old Town Playhouse Mary Schmuckal Theatre
148 E Eighth St
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States + Google Map
(231) 947-2210

Old Town Playhouse is holding auditions for Young Frankenstein by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. This musical comedy, based on the popular film of the same name, has leading roles for three women and four men plus a large ensemble with each member playing multiple roles.

Auditions are open to all community members. Auditionees must read from the script, sing a 16-bar memorized solo, and be ready to dance. An accompanist will be provided. For complete information as well as access to the required audition form, click on the website link above. Performances will be May 4-26 with the possibility of added Saturday matinees.

