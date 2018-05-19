Young Frankenstein at Old Town Playhouse

Scientifically proven to be monstrously good entertainment! In Mel Brooks’ musical comedy based on his film parody of horror movies, the grandson of the infamous Dr. Frankenstein inherits his family’s Transylvania estate. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, he soon finds himself following in his ancestor’s footsteps.

Adults: $28, Youth under 18: $15 (plus fees). For groups of eight or more, or if using a Two-on-the-Town card, please contact the Box Office.