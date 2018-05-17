MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Young Frankenstein at Old Town Playhouse

May 17 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until May 26, 2018

An event every week that begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, repeating until May 26, 2018

May 17
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
https://mynorthtickets.com/events?utf8=%E2%9C%93&search=Frankenstein&date_range=&venue_id=&organization_id=34&zipcode=

Old Town Playhouse
231-947-2210
office@oldtownplayhouse.com
oldtownplayhouse.com

Season
Spring

Old Town Playhouse
148 E. Eighth St.
Traverse City, MI 49684, MI United States + Google Map
231-947-2210

Scientifically proven to be monstrously good entertainment! In Mel Brooks’ musical comedy based on his film parody of horror movies, the grandson of the infamous Dr. Frankenstein inherits his family’s Transylvania estate. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, he soon finds himself following in his ancestor’s footsteps.

Adults: $28, Youth under 18: $15 (plus fees). For groups of eight or more, or if using a Two-on-the-Town card, please contact the Box Office.

