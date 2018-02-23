Don’t miss out on the most exciting and educational performing arts summer camp in the country!

What can you look forward to? Each Young Americans Summer Camp brings an incredible combination of energy, teamwork, and confidence, using music as the tool. The college-aged cast of specially-trained performers/ teachers provides a safe and exciting atmosphere for campers to learn, create, and grow! This comprehensive performing arts camp includes everything from vocal and dance to full stage performance.

After five days of intensive performance instruction, it’s show time! This show is jam-packed with choral, musical theatre, rock n’ roll, and more! The Young Americans cast of 40 performs the first act as a “Thank You” to the community and campers. In the second act, campers take the stage to perform the 1-hour show they have learned over the past 5 days. The Young Americans cast performs alongside campers in the second act in case any camper forgets a dance step, song lyric, or just needs an extra boost of confidence and energy! For workshop and camp videos, go to YAlive.com.