Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 6th, from 10:30am-2pm for the 9th annual Winter Trails Day at Timber Ridge Resort which is part of National Winter Trails Month. TART Trails is teaming up with the Record Eagle, Vasa Ski Club, NMMBA, local bike shops and Timber Ridge Resort to offer free trail access, introductory ski lessons, fatbike demos, guided snowshoe hikes and use of equipment rentals for those new to winter trail sports.

There will be cross-country skis, snowshoes and fatbikes to try out on the trails. Members of the Vasa Ski Club will provide free introductory ski lessons, and volunteers will lead snowshoe hikes.

Event Details:

– Although the use of equipment and trails is free, participants must register in advance at traversetrails.org, or the day of starting at 10:30am

– Junior and adult classic skis, junior’s skate skis (no adult skate skis), snowshoes and fatbikes will be available on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 10:30am. A driver’s license is required to check out equipment

– Since equipment is limited, if you have your own equipment, please bring it

– Introductory ski lessons will be led by Vasa Ski Club members starting at 10:30am, 11:30am and 12:30pm

– Snowshoe hikes will be held at 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm

– Fatbikes will be available for short demo rides

– 2 for 1 fatbike rentals are available at Brick Wheels. Pick up Saturday, return on Sunday. Must mention Winter Trails Day!

– Complimentary cookies and cocoa will be served in the lodge so you can refuel and warm-up by the fire after your time on the trails! Timber Ridge will also have chili available for purchase

– TART Trails will post notice to their website and their Facebook page in the event of cancellations

Anyone interested in participating in the fun, free day on the trails should register online in advance. Please contact Kate Lewis, Marketing & Event Coordinator at TART Trails, at 231.941.4300 or [email protected] with any questions.

Thanks to Winter Trails Day sponsor, TC Trimdown by the Traverse City Record Eagle.

January 6, 2018

10:30 am – 2:00 pm

FREE

Fat Bike, Health, Hike, Ski, snowshoe

Timber Ridge Resort

4050 Hammond Road East

Traverse City, MI 49696United States

Kate Lewis

231.941.4300

[email protected]