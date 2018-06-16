MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Wings Over Northern Michigan Airshow

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on June 17, 2018 at 4:00pm

| $8 - $20

Wings Over Northern Michigan Airshow
June 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM – June 17, 2018 at 4:00 PM

Embark onto a sea of static attractions from historic World War II aircraft and vehicles to state-of-the-art modern military assets. When the jets take off you’re going to literally feel the ground shake, your chest begin to vibrate, you will smell the fuel, and as it takes off, you will feel the heat coming off the engine— and now the performance starts!

Vendors will offer everything from food and drinks to t-shirts, hats and model planes. Attendees can ride on some planes and helicopters or have a turn touring some aircraft and talking to the pilots and performers.

Parking: On site—no charge
Camping: Motor-home/travel trailers are $50
Tent camping is $20—primitive camping
Self-contained bathrooms—portable available.
Shuttle buses from parking lot to main airshow area will be available.
Food and drink: Vendors on site along with different novelty shops.

What can I take to the airshow?
Personal umbrellas
Portable lawn chairs
Camera & video cameras
Non-motorized wagons
Baby strollers
Baby food
Sunscreen
Kids’ ear protection
ATM cards

