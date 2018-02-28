Wine 101 with Ralph

Are you interested in learning more about wine? Perhaps you like wine, but don’t always feel comfortable about going wine tasting, choosing a bottle at the store, or selecting a glass at a restaurant?

Ralph Kridner, Chateau Chantal’s Certified Specialist of Wine is here to assist you in your wine adventures. Join us for a fun and relaxed tour of our winery followed by a seated wine tasting and learning experience. You’ll learn about grape growing, the winemaking process, and discover the differences between oaked and unoaked wines, the characteristics of Michigan wine grape varieties, how acidity and sugar affect wine, the joy of pairing wine with food, and much more – including plenty of time to ask questions. You’ll leave the class with a new understanding and appreciation of wine, and the confidence to dive into your own wine explorations!

Includes tour, wine tasting, food pairings and wine discount!