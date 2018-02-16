Townline Ciderworks Celebration

MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

February 16

February 16
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Townline Ciderworks
(231) 883-5330
https://www.facebook.com/TownlineCiderworks/

Winter
All Ages

Townline Ciderworks
11595 US 31 South
Williamsburg, MI 49690
(231) 883-5330
https://www.facebook.com/TownlineCiderworks/

It’s their 1st Anniversary and they want to celebrate with and say thank you to all who helped them get here! They love this beautiful area they get to live and work in and call home. After all, home is where the heart is and it’s where the cider is now, too!

They will have cider specials/features throughout the weekend. And winter fun (snowshoe/sled/cross country ski/fire pits – weather permitting)!
And the corn hole boards will be set up inside the production area!

Friday 2/16: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
The TGIF Cookout is back (Brats, Hot Dogs & Chips)!

Saturday 2/17:
1-7 pm Cider releases every two hours
3-5 pm Warm Pretzels w/dips
5-7 pm Mac & Cheese sampler buffet (made by local restaurants)
5-7 pm Kyle Skarshaug plays
7-10 pm TurboPup Duo plays

Sunday 2/18: Guided orchard snowshoe hikes (or walks if the snow is low) leaving at 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm

No cover, just come!

