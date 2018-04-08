The GAAC Is ‘In Bloom’ — Sunday Edition

The wildflowers return to Northern Michigan in April and May – both outside and inside. The Glen Arbor Arts Center [GAAC] presents “In Bloom,” an exhibition exploring the different ways five local artists interpret the subject of flowers in paint, mixed media and porcelain. “In Bloom” opens April 6, 6 p.m. with an artists’ reception.

Painters Lauren Everett Finn of Honor and Kasson Township resident Carol C. Spaulding look to their gardens and the woods for inspiration. Working in acrylic and mixed media, Finn brings to “In Bloom” work from her 100 Bouquets series. Spaulding paints in watercolor paint create dream-like impressions of her subject. Rounding out the exhibition is an installation of Forest Flowers, the award-winning porcelain sculptures created by the Beth Bricker and Cherrie Bricker Stege, both Glen Arbor residents, and their late mother, Ananda Bricker.

In addition to the exhibition, the GAAC offers a series of programs that explore in more depth the subject of flowers, and the “In Bloom” artists’ thinking and creative processes:

Talk About Art with Lauren Everett Finn and Carol C. Spaulding on Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m. Free.

“Art In Bloom,” an art historical tour of flowers in painting led by Linda Young on Wednesday, April 18, noon. Tickets for this Brown Bag BYO talk are $10/ members, $15/non-members. Please register on line.

Talk About Art, “The Family That Makes Flowers Together …..,” a conversation with the Bricker Sisters about Forest Flowers, Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m. Free

“In Bloom” continues through May 17. The GAAC is located at 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor. The gallery is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about the exhibition or any of its programs, please go to the GAAC website, www.glenarborart.org.