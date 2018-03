Help us stirrup some funds for Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan!

On May 5, join us at the Corner Loft and don your seersucker suits and wide-brimmed floppy hats for a Kentucky Derby party, Traverse City-style! Watch the Kentucky Derby, enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres from The Boathouse, and sip a mint julep from the open bar.

Join us for a fun evening in Downtown Traverse City.