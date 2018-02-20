TART Trails’ Tails to Trails 5K

Saturday, May 19th

9am – 11am

Vasa Trailhead, 4450 Bartlett Rd, Williamsburg, MI 49690

Join us with your four-pawed friends on Saturday, May 19th, at the Vasa Pathway for the 9th Annual Tails to Trails! This 5K fun run/walk on the scenic Vasa Pathway is a unique opportunity to mingle with other dog owners and experience the trails with your canine friend. All proceeds benefit TART Trails.

Dogs will receive a goodie bag with treats and promotional dog items from Pets Naturally

Professional photos of you and your dog(s) by Heidi Lindstrom of Pets & Peeps Photography

Prizes for top finishing owners and dogs provided, plus other prizes from local pet friendly businesses!

Registration is only $20 for individuals and $40 for families through May 12th. May 13th through the day of, event registration will be $25/individuals and $50/families.

Day-of registration opens at 8am, the fun run/walk starts at 9am

Pets must stay on-leash and owners must pick up after their pets

This is not a chip-timed event, but there will be an official race clock to determine places and times

Tails to Trails is a rain, snow, or shine event

Register at https://traversetrails.org/event/tails-to-trails-a-four-paw-5k/