Super Saturday Special

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

| Free
Details

Date:
February 10
Time:
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.networksnorthwest.org/community/poverty-reduction/traverse-bay-pri/calendar-of-events.html

Organizer

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
Email:
cbanks@nmcaa.net
Website:
www.nmcaa.net

Other

Age
Adults, Families, Children

Venue

Career Tech Center – TBA-ISD
880 Parsons Road
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-590-0100
Website:
www.traversebaypri.org

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is organizing “Super Saturday Special”, a free community event for the people in need on February 10, 2018. Community members can get their Tax Preparation done for FREE. Workshops will be organized throughout the day that includes the following topics: Getting Smart About Your Money, Avoiding Identity Theft: Deter/Detect/Defend, and Getting a job: Now Hiring. There will be community agency and business booths to visit, also.

Snacks and lunch will be provided to make this a FREE, fun-filled event for you and your family with complimentary daycare for ages 4 and up. There will be PRIZE DRAWINGS throughout the event.

Super Saturday Special is going to be held on February 10, 2018 between 10:00am to 2:00pm at the TBAISD Career-Tech Center 880 Parsons Rd, Traverse City. Check-in begins at 9:00am. All tax appointments must be pre-registered. To register for this event, please call Area Agency on Aging today at (231) 590-0100. For more details, visit www.traversebaypri.org.

