Sturgeon Viewing, Biology, and Beauty – Black River

The Lake Sturgeon has a long history in the Great Lakes and rivers of Michigan. In fact, sturgeon have been cruising our lake waters since the time of the dinosaurs. They are an important biological component of the Great Lakes fish community, yet many stresses threaten their survival. Join Brenda Archambo from Sturgeon for Tomorrow as we hike along the Black River in search of this fascinating creature during its spawning season. If luck prevails, we may be able to coax a closer look out of one of the most ancient and wonderful creatures in our Michigan wild areas. Ask for exact directions when you register. No charge, but pre-registration requested online at www.landtrust.org or by calling 231.347.0991.