Do you know the connection between the types of bugs found in a stream and the health of a stream? Join us on Saturday, May 5th at 10 am for a stream monitor training session led by The Watershed Center. Here you will learn the process for our biannual macro-invertebrate stream monitoring and why it is important that we monitor these populations. You will also learn how to properly collect samples from one of our cold water streams and sort and ID the macros after they are collected. Registration is required for this event. Contact [email protected] for more information or to register.