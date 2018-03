It’s fun for preschoolers with Story Stew at Peninsula Community Library on the 2nd, 4th and any 5th Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. Stories, crafts and songs fill this hour long program for little ones in the library. January 11: Popcorn Day, January 25: Snowy Day. Reminder, when TCAPS is closed due to weather, PCL is also closed.