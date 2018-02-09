Stormcloud Brewing Fundraiser: Frankfort Elberta Youth Sports Boosters

Stormcloud Brewing Company has announced the next recipient of its Stormcloud Builds Community fundraising initiative. The northern Michigan brewery is helping to support Frankfort Elberta Youth Sports Boosters with a fundraising event at Stormcloud’s pub in downtown Frankfort.

Between the hours of 4-6pm on Saturday, February 10, 50% of all pub sales at Stormcloud will be donated directly to Frankfort Elberta Youth Sports Boosters (FEYSB). Created in 1996, the nonprofit organization encourages participation in extracurricular youth sports and helps both fund and manage youth sports activities for grades 3-6 at Frankfort Elberta Area Public Schools.

“Our main fundraising channels are hosting two Pop Warner Youth Football league days in the fall, team sponsorships from local businesses during baseball and softball season, then concession stand sales during fall and winter basketball leagues,” says Boosters President Steve Hammon. “Programs like Stormcloud Builds Community are another wonderful way to help provide our elementary athletes with the best and safest sports equipment available.”

As a result of its fundraising efforts, FEYSB has partnered with Frankfort Elberta Area Schools to purchase state-of-the-art football helmets with biannual equipment reconditioning, purchase new football and basketball uniforms, acquire safer football tackling equipment, install an irrigation system on two Pop Warner Youth Football fields, as well as provide proper field maintenance on the Frankfort tee-ball field and Elberta baseball field. Currently supported sports activities include baseball, softball, basketball, football and wrestling.

For more information about Frankfort Elberta Youth Sports Boosters, visit feysb.com.

As part of its Stormcloud Builds Community initiative, Stormcloud Brewing Company selects one charitable organization making a difference in northern Michigan to share its message with Stormcloud’s customers and to help raise funding for the organization. Recipients are chosen every month during the summer season and quarterly thereafter.

To date, Stormcloud Builds Community has helped support 19 nonprofit organizations:

Archipelago Project (http://archipelagoproject.org)

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (http://benziebacn.org)

Benzie County Baby Pantry (https://www.facebook.com/BCBP.SPEC/)

Benzie County Council on Aging (http://benziecoa.org)

Benzie County Water Festival (http://water-festival.org)

Community Cats of Benzie County (https://benziecats.wordpress.com/)

Crystal Lake & Watershed Association (http://www.clwa.us)

Frankfort American Legion, John A. Mortenson Post 221 (https://www.facebook.com/Frankfort-American-Legion-John-A-Mortenson-Post-221-342172449275654/)

Friends of Benzie Shores District Library(http://www.benzieshoreslibrary.org/friends.html)

Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail (http://www.betsievalleytrail.org)

Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (https://www.gtrlc.org)

Grow Benzie (http://growbenzie.org)

Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County (http://www.benziehabitat.org)

Lakeside Shakespeare Theater (http://www.lakesideshakespeare.org)

Michigan Legacy Art Park (http://www.michlegacyartpark.org)

Oliver Art Center (http://oliverartcenterfrankfort.org)

Panther Parents (http://www.frankfort.k12.mi.us/?DivisionID=10961)

Pleasant Valley Community Center (https://www.facebook.com/Pleasant-Valley-Community-Center-Inc-178709432185716/)

Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail (http://sleepingbeartrail.org)

